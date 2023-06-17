Boy drown in river

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A 15 years old boy drowned in the Indus river while trying to save his friend who was also drowning in the river in Latifabad Unit 5 area here on Saturday.

According to the police, the friends Shayan and Hasnain visited the riverside to enjoy the cloudy weather and rain.

The police said the 2 friends were swimming when Shayan saw Hasnain drowning.

They added that Shayan moved forward in deeper water to protect Hasnain but he himself drowned.

Hasanin was rescued by the local people.

The deceased boy was a school student who lived in Latifabad.

A lack of enforcement of the government's ban on swimming in the river and the canals passing through Hyderabad often claim lives of the people.

On June 11, 2 university students drowned in Akram Canal in Hyderabad while a third friend accompanying them was rescued by the local divers.