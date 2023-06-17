UrduPoint.com

Boy Drown In River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Boy drown in river

:A 15 years old boy drowned in the Indus river while trying to save his friend who was also drowning in the river in Latifabad Unit 5 area here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A 15 years old boy drowned in the Indus river while trying to save his friend who was also drowning in the river in Latifabad Unit 5 area here on Saturday.

According to the police, the friends Shayan and Hasnain visited the riverside to enjoy the cloudy weather and rain.

The police said the 2 friends were swimming when Shayan saw Hasnain drowning.

They added that Shayan moved forward in deeper water to protect Hasnain but he himself drowned.

Hasanin was rescued by the local people.

The deceased boy was a school student who lived in Latifabad.

A lack of enforcement of the government's ban on swimming in the river and the canals passing through Hyderabad often claim lives of the people.

On June 11, 2 university students drowned in Akram Canal in Hyderabad while a third friend accompanying them was rescued by the local divers.

Related Topics

Weather Police Water Student Hyderabad Riverside June Government

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

22 minutes ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

23 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

23 minutes ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

23 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

23 minutes ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.