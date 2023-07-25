Boy drowned in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):A boy was drowned in canal bridge under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police station, here on Tuesday.

Police said that a student from Jamia Rehmania named Kashif r/o 85 Jhal Area was sitting on bank of canal and was enjoying the rainy weather.

All of a sudden when he stand up his foot slipped and fell into canal and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body.

Further investigation was under way.