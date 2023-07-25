Open Menu

Boy Drowned In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Boy drowned in canal

A boy was drowned in canal bridge under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police station, here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):A boy was drowned in canal bridge under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police station, here on Tuesday.

Police said that a student from Jamia Rehmania named Kashif r/o 85 Jhal Area was sitting on bank of canal and was enjoying the rainy weather.

All of a sudden when he stand up his foot slipped and fell into canal and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Weather Police Student Died Bank Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Under directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Ass ..

Under directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Assembly for Generative AI to be ..

59 seconds ago
 Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

19 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

28 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

19 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

19 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

31 minutes ago
'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

37 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

16 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

16 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

16 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan