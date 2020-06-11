An-8 year old boy drowned in Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), said local sources on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):An-8 year old boy drowned in Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), said local sources on Wednesday.

A boy identified as Imran son of Ghulam Jan Awan resident of Umar Khail Paka village of Kiri Khaisor area reportedly drowned while swimming in Chasma Right Bank Canal (CRBC).

The local sources said that the 8-year boy was swimming along with other children when he ventured deep into the water but could not resurface. The locals on self help retrieved the body near Spur No.3 in Kiri Khaisor Aarea.

It may be noted that every summer witnesses every year loss of human lives in the River Indus and its linked-canals across the district.

The swimmers, most of them teenagers and youth sneak to River Indus and CRBC and other minor canals to beat the summer heat in the absence of appropriate measures to preventing deadly sport phenomenon which every year claims dozens of lives.