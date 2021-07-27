UrduPoint.com
Boy Drowned In Khanpur Stream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

Boy drowned in Khanpur stream

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A young boy on Tuesday drowned in the Khanpur stream after jumping in the water.

According to the locals, a young boy of Golra Sharif Islamabad, Changez son of Hayat Khan, who was showing his acrobatic skills and jumping in the Khanpur stream from a 30 feet high mound, during the last jump he was performing somersault when his head struck with a stone and fell into the water.

The strike was so powerful that he had lost his life on the spot, Rescue 1122 immediately shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur where doctors declared him dead. After completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead body was handed over to the family.

