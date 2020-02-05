UrduPoint.com
Boy Drowned In Nullah At Kashmir Road

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday drowned in a nullah at Kashmir Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday drowned in a nullah at Kashmir Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a 4-year-old boy Subhan accidentally fallen into nullah at Kashmir road and drowned to death.

Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Basheer monitored the rescue operation to pull out the body of little boy.

Even after hectic efforts, the body could not find out.

Police were started investigations.

