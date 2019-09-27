Boy drowned in river Sutlej

A 16-year-old boy has been drowned in water accumulated beneath the railway bridge over Sutlej river near Bahawalpur City

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A 16-year-old boy has been drowned in water accumulated beneath the railway bridge over Sutlej river near Bahawalpur City.

The official sources at Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said that a 16-year-old boy along with his friends went to Sutlej river to swim in water.

"The boy who did not know swimming tried to swim in water accumulated beneath Railway Bridge over Sutlej River and drowned in the water," they said.

The rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene soon after receiving phone call for rescue operation.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Jalal, the son of Muhammad Arshad. He was resident of Javed Colony, Bahawalpur city.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy which later was handed over to the heirs.