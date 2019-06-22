UrduPoint.com
Boy Drowned In Swimming Pool In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:27 PM

A minor drowned in a swimming pool, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : A minor drowned in a swimming pool, here on Saturday.

According to local police and Rescue sources, a boy Muhammad Usman (9) was swimming in a pool of an ice factory in Rangeelpur. All of a sudden, he drowned and died.

The body was shifted to hospital.

Qutabpur police was investigating the incident.

