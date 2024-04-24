Open Menu

Boy Drowned While Escorting Buffalo Herd Through River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Boy drowned while escorting buffalo herd through river Chenab

Divers from water search and rescue team of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh started scouring Chenab River on Wednesday to fish out the body of a teenage boy after he drowned while escorting his herd of buffaloes through the river to reach the other bank near Chandu Wala in Rihillanwali area of the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Divers from water search and rescue team of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh started scouring Chenab River on Wednesday to fish out the body of a teenage boy after he drowned while escorting his herd of buffaloes through the river to reach the other bank near Chandu Wala in Rihillanwali area of the district.

Rescue 1122 spokesman, quoting eye witnesses, said that the boy was guiding his herd through the river and suddendly disappeared in waters, the buffaloes, however, reached the other bank.

Water search and rescue team from Muzaffargarh and ambulance from Rohillanwali stations reached the site and divers started search for the boy's body identified as Muhammad Hanif (19) s/o Muhammad Nizam r/o Shah Jamal.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Water Bank Muzaffargarh SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy ..

Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'

5 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of student's rape

IGP takes notice of student's rape

5 minutes ago
 Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians r ..

Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians rights

10 minutes ago
 Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase optio ..

Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase option

6 minutes ago
 Top France court confirms ex-PM's conviction in fa ..

Top France court confirms ex-PM's conviction in fake jobs scandal

6 minutes ago
 Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit ..

Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit Central Police Office Lahore

6 minutes ago
UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules

UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules

9 minutes ago
 Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' ..

Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' in south Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship ..

Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship between Pakistan-China as sou ..

6 minutes ago
 Police foils smuggling attempt

Police foils smuggling attempt

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio drive

6 minutes ago
 CM’s aide distributes allotment letters among ow ..

CM’s aide distributes allotment letters among owners of Hayatabad flats

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan