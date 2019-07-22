UrduPoint.com
Boy Drowns At Khanpur Lake

At least one teenage boy of Islamabad Monday drowned in the Khanpur Lake and lost his lives when he came with his family for a picnic at the lake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :At least one teenage boy of Islamabad Monday drowned in the Khanpur Lake and lost his lives when he came with his family for a picnic at the lake.

According to the police sources, a family of Karachi Company Islamabad visited Khanpur Lake for a picnic when their 14 years old son Muhammad Ammad went into the lake water for swimming, after passing few minutes he could not appear then the other family members started the search and shouting his name.

Other nearby people and expert divers jumped into the water to find out the missing boy and they recovered the dead body of Ammad.

Khanpur police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital where after completion of legal formalities handed over the body to the family.

From last so many year during every monsoon season district administration Haripur bans on swimming and bathing in the Lake Khanpur and its spillway but owing to the poor implementation of the ban every year dozens of people lose their lives during the months of June to August as there is no monitoring system or punishment for the violation of the ban.

Earlier, last month DC Haripur also issued a notification and banned swimming or bathing which was imposed for 60 days in district Haripur's streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam those were flooded owing to the heavy downpour in Hazara division.

A month ago, on 23rd June three friends of Bheera were taking bath in the spillway of the Khanpur Lake and entered into the deep water where they drowned and one of them identified as Saeed lost his life while the two others were rescued by the locals and police where after the incident Khanpur police started an operation against the violator of the ban and arrested 12 persons those were taking swimming in the Khanpur Lake spillway and registered cases under section 188.

Police and district administration took action soon after every such incident and just passing a few days they forget the implementation of the ban on swimming which again causes another accident.

