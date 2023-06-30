Open Menu

Boy Drowns During Picnic In Bola River

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Boy drowns during picnic in Bola river

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A boy who was on a picnic with his friends drowned to death in a Bola river in the Peer Ghaib area of the Bolan district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the boy was on a picnic when the incident took place.

The deceased was identified as Saif-ur-Rehman, a resident of Ghausabad in Quetta.

The body was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force had registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Quetta Bolan

