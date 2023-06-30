Boy Drowns During Picnic In Bola River
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A boy who was on a picnic with his friends drowned to death in a Bola river in the Peer Ghaib area of the Bolan district on Friday.
According to Levies sources, the boy was on a picnic when the incident took place.
The deceased was identified as Saif-ur-Rehman, a resident of Ghausabad in Quetta.
The body was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.
Levies force had registered a case and started further investigation.