Boy drowns in a pond while bathing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A boy drowned into ditch of sand dunes while taking bath near Mondka Shah Jamal road on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a call that a 15 years old boy named Muhammad Zain s/o Ajmal drowned into ditch of sand dunes while taking bath.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to Indus hospital where duty doctors confirmed the death.

Police control was also informed about the incident.