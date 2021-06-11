Boy drowns in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A teenaged boy drowned in canal water in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that 19-year-old Yasir Ali resident of Wali Pur was taking bath in canal water near Bahaduriwala Bridge at Sargodha-Boraywala Road when it accidentally slipped and drowned in the canal water.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search operation, but the body is still missing in the canal water.