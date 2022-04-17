UrduPoint.com

Boy Drowns In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Boy drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A minor boy drowned in canal while bathing his buffaloes in Sandal Bar police station area.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that eight-year-old Sabir, son of Talib Hussain, of Chak No 32-JB, was bathing his buffaloes in Jhang branch canal near Adda 77 Saim bridge on Sitiana Road when he accidentally slipped and drowned in the canal.

Divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which was later on handed over to his relatives for burial, he added.

