FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A teenager boy has drowned in Jhang branch canal in the jurisdiction of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 15-year-old Muhammad Nayyar of Chak 127-JB jumped into the canal near Dingro bridge and drowned in deep water.

The divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body.