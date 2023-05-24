UrduPoint.com

Boy Drowns In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Boy drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A boy drowned in a canal in the area of Jaranwala police station on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 14-year-old Kamran Sarwar of Chak No 58-GB was taking a bath in Gugera Branch Canal near Shahkot Road and he accidentally slipped and drowned.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the body.

Later, the body was handed over to the family, he added.

