Boy Drowns In Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Lower Jhelum canal in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station here on Saturday.
Police said that Umar Farooq, a resident of Phularwan, was bathing with his friends in the canal when he drowned.
A Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body. An investigation is ongoing.
