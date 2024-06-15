Open Menu

Boy Drowns In Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Boy drowns in canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Lower Jhelum canal in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station here on Saturday.

Police said that Umar Farooq, a resident of Phularwan, was bathing with his friends in the canal when he drowned.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body. An investigation is ongoing.

