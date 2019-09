A boy drowned in a canal in the area of Thikriwala police station on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A boy drowned in a canal in the area of Thikriwala police station on Wednesday.

The police said 13-year-old Zubair Ashraf of Chak No.80-JB was taking bath in Jhang Branch Canal where he slipped and drowned.

His body was fished out and handed over to the family.