Boy drowns in canal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) -: A 12-year-old boy drowned in Jhang branch canal here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Zubair s/o Ashraf, resident of Thikriwala along with his friends was bathing in canal near chak no 80 bridge when he went into deep water and drowned.

On receiving information,Rescue team fished out the body and handed it over to Thikriwala police.The deceased was handed over to heirs after completion of legal formalities.