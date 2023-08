FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A 12-years-old boy drowned in a canal water near Kashmir bridge in the limits of Millat town police station,here on FridayPolice said that deceased Zain with his friends went to the canal for bathing to beat the heat. When he jumped into waters in front of Kashmir bridge, he drowned.

The rescue team fished out the body.