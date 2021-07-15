Boy drowns in canal water in Badhber area

A-teenager boy drowned in canal water in Badhber area here on Thursday, said rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A-teenager boy drowned in canal water in Badhber area here on Thursday, said rescue 1122.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that a 12-year-old boy Khan was drowned in spin canal water in Badhber.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search operation and recovered the body and handed over to his family.