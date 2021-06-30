UrduPoint.com
Boy Drowns In Canal While Taking Bath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Boy drowns in canal while taking bath

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A teenager boy drowned into the canal while taking bath near vegetable market here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 15 years old teenager boy drowned into the canal near Akhtar Malik pulli vegetable market.

After receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the site and started search operation and fished out the body.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah hailed the effort of Water Rescue team as they respond quickly and recovered the body within half an hour.

More Stories From Pakistan

