Boy drowns in Fatehjang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A young boy was drowned while bathing in a pond located in a private housing society in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Sunday.

Police sources said that 11 years old Muhammad Zameer went to a water pond located in the premises of a private housing society to beat the heat where he was drowned.

Later his body was flushed out by local volunteers and shifted it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later, his body was handed over his relatives for burial after fulfilling legal requirements.