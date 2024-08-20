Open Menu

Boy Drowns In Indus River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Boy drowns in Indus River

A 12-year-old boy drowned in Indus River here near Himat Adda, said Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A 12-year-old boy drowned in Indus River here near Himat Adda, said Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a young boy named Muhammad Saqib son of Muhammad Saleem was drowned into river near Himat Adda while he was playing with other children at the bank of river.

After receiving information about the incident, the diving teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started search operation for the body under the supervision of Diving Supervisor Khuram Sherazi and Faheem ullah Jan.

The search operation was yet underway through boating, scuba diving and hooking.

APP/akt

