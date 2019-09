MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::A boy drowned in the River Indus in Meer Hazar Khan police limits here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, an eight-year-old son of farmer Nawaz Buttar of Meer Hazar Khan was walking along the river banks when he slipped and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body after several hours and handed over the body to the family.