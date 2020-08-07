Boy drowns in KB Feeder canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A 10 years old boy drowned while swimming in KB Feeder canal in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, dead body of the deceased Shehroze Sanjrani, son of Rano Sanjrani, was pulled out from the canal by the local divers.

Hundreds of young men and boys swim in the canals to beat the heat because of the lax enforcement of the government ban against swimming in the canals.