Boy Drowns In Kohat Pond

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the Dhal Behzadi area of Kohat on Sunday when a 16-year-old boy, Junaid son of Muhammad Zahid, drowned while bathing in a pond. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 Kohat's diving team swiftly responded and initiated a water search and rescue operation.

The boy's body was recovered shortly after, and he was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, the doctors confirmed his death upon arrival.

APP/azq/378

