Boy drowns in pond

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond of water in Mastung town on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Younus was reportedly swimming in a pond of water due to hot weather as he drowned in it which caused his death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital after fishing out it from the water.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.