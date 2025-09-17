Open Menu

Boy Drowns In Pond In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A 12-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a pond in the Hunterpura area of Sialkot.

According to a spokesperson of Rescue 1122, the boy, identified as Khawar Abbas, was fishing near the pond when he accidentally slipped and fell into the water.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams promptly reached the site, retrieved the body, and handed it over to the family after completing necessary formalities.

