Open Menu

Boy Drowns In Rainwater Drain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Boy drowns in rainwater drain

A young boy drowned in a rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk in Pasrur Tehsil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A young boy drowned in a rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk in Pasrur Tehsil.

According to rescue spokesperson, 13-year-old Mustafa and a resident of Badiana, was catching fishes near the rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk when he slipped and fell into the water.

Rescue 1122 has launched a search operation to recover the body.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

14 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

23 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

14 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

14 minutes ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

14 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

17 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

17 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

17 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan