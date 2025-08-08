Boy drowns in rainwater drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young boy drowned in a rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk in Pasrur Tehsil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A young boy drowned in a rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk in Pasrur Tehsil.

According to rescue spokesperson, 13-year-old Mustafa and a resident of Badiana, was catching fishes near the rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk when he slipped and fell into the water.

Rescue 1122 has launched a search operation to recover the body.