Boy Drowns In Rainwater Drain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A young boy drowned in a rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk in Pasrur Tehsil.
According to rescue spokesperson, 13-year-old Mustafa and a resident of Badiana, was catching fishes near the rainwater drain located in Badiana Chowk when he slipped and fell into the water.
Rescue 1122 has launched a search operation to recover the body.
