Boy drowns in river in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:A mentally disabled boy drowned in river in nearby area of tehsil Tandlianwala.

According to Rescue 1122, Riasat (16) s/o Ghulam Ali, resident of Mouza Saien Ka Thatha,tehsil Tandlianwala was mentally disabled.

He went into deep waters in River Ravi and drowned.

On receiving information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.