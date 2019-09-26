UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Drowns In River In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:29 PM

Boy drowns in river in Faisalabad

A mentally disabled boy drowned in river in nearby area of tehsil Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:A mentally disabled boy drowned in river in nearby area of tehsil Tandlianwala.

According to Rescue 1122, Riasat (16) s/o Ghulam Ali, resident of Mouza Saien Ka Thatha,tehsil Tandlianwala was mentally disabled.

He went into deep waters in River Ravi and drowned.

On receiving information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Tandlianwala Ghulam Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

18 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's remarks on Beijing's cooperation h ..

7 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Raises Migration Issue During ..

7 minutes ago

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

27 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

Outrage at Johnson's rhetoric in Brexit impasse

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.