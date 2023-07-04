Open Menu

Boy Drowns In River Indus Near Attock Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Boy drowns in river Indus near Attock bridge

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A 14-year-old boy drowns in the river Indus near Attock bridge in the limits of Attock Khurd police station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that 14 years old Muhammad Ahsan, r/o Wah Cantonment came to river Indus for a picnic along with his family where he went to the river for taking a bath and drowned.

On getting information, rescue 1122 divers reached the spot and recovered the body after hectic efforts and later shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Bath Attock Wah Cantonment Hazro Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

35 minutes ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

1 hour ago
Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

4 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan