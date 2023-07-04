Boy drowns in river Indus near Attock bridge

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A 14-year-old boy drowns in the river Indus near Attock bridge in the limits of Attock Khurd police station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that 14 years old Muhammad Ahsan, r/o Wah Cantonment came to river Indus for a picnic along with his family where he went to the river for taking a bath and drowned.

On getting information, rescue 1122 divers reached the spot and recovered the body after hectic efforts and later shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.