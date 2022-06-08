UrduPoint.com

Boy Drowns In River Panjkora

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

DIR LOWER, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) ::A young boy drowned in river Panjkora while taking a bath near Timergara here on Wednesday.

According to rescue 1122, a 15-year-old boy named Aziz, son of Zubair was taking a bath in River Panjkora when he fell into the deep water and drowned.

The officials of Rescue 1122 soon after receiving the emergency call, reached the site of the incident and started searching for the body.

After three hours of long search operations, the rescue officials succeeded to recover the body from the Panjkora River.

The body was shifted to DHQ Timergara for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.

