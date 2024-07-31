Boy drowns in stream

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A 12 year old boy drowned and two others were saved, while bathing in a stream in Thatta Khalil area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Qasim and his friends went to a local stream for bathing, suddenly the water in the stream rose due to flush flood.

The people present there saved two of them, while Qasim drowned.

Later, his body was retrieved by local volunteers and shifted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital.

The police are investigating the case.

