Boy drowns in Sutlej river

Rescue 1122 said that a 16-year-old boy had taken his cattle to the Sutlej river. They added that the boy drowned when he followed a buffalo into deep water of the river. The victim was identified as Asad, a resident of Mari Qasim Shah. Rescuers along with a boat rushed to the scene and launched an operation to fish out the body.