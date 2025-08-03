Boy Drowns In Sutlej River
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A sixteen-year-old boy drowned the Sutlej river when he followed his buffalo into the river.
Rescue 1122 said that a 16-year-old boy had taken his cattle to the Sutlej river. They added that the boy drowned when he followed a buffalo into deep water of the river. The victim was identified as Asad, a resident of Mari Qasim Shah. Rescuers along with a boat rushed to the scene and launched an operation to fish out the body.
