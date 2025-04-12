Boy drowns in swimming pool

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Moza Bindra, Multan road.

Rescue 1122 received information that a boy had drowned in a swimming pool in Moza Bindra, opposite a residential hotel on Multan road.

The body was taken out of the pool and shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for legal formalities.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Younas, a resident of Shahdra Chowk, Bahawalpur. He came to the private pool for beating the heat but drowned as he did not know swimming. Police are investigating.