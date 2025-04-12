Open Menu

Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Boy drowns in swimming pool

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Moza Bindra, Multan road.

Rescue 1122 received information that a boy had drowned in a swimming pool in Moza Bindra, opposite a residential hotel on Multan road.

The body was taken out of the pool and shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for legal formalities.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Younas, a resident of Shahdra Chowk, Bahawalpur. He came to the private pool for beating the heat but drowned as he did not know swimming. Police are investigating.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

3 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

5 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

7 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan