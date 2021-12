(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in a pond, in the precincts of Madina Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that Tabassum (18) s/o Abdur Razzaq was taking bath in a tube well pond when he slipped and drowned.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.