Boy Drowns While Saving Brother, Cousin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

A young man drowned in a canal while saving his brother and cousin in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man drowned in a canal while saving his brother and cousin in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Wasi Nawaz of Karwala, along with his younger brother and cousin, was bathing in a canal near Nallaywala when all of a sudden his brother and cousin slipped into the deep water.

Wasi rushed to the deep water, and pushed his bother and cousin to the safety but himself could not return to the shore and drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers searched and fished out the body and handed it over to the family for burial.

