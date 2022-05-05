Boy drowns while swimming

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :A 18-year-old boy drowned in Chenab River while swimming, rescuer said.

According to initial information received from Rescue Control Room, victim named Asad, son of Bashir, resident of Din Pur town took deep dip into the water but didn't able to come back.

Locals informed to rescuers who rushed to the place immediately. It started search operation which is continued until filing of this report since rescuers couldn't pull out the body.