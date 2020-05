A boy drowned in the river Ravi near here on Friday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A boy drowned in the river Ravi near here on Friday.

According to the police, 13-year-old girl Romaan and 14-year-old Moeed were taking bath in the river when Moeed lost his balance and drowned while locals rescued Romaan.