FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A five-year-old boy was electrocuted at his home in the limits of Buchiana police on Wednesday.

According to police, Musawar Hussain received an electric shock when he toucheda switch board. He fell unconcious and died instantly.

Police handed over the body to the family.