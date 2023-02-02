Boy Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A 5-year-old child was electrocuted at a nearby village on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 said that the victim identified as Jummar, 5, s/o Imran resident of Chak No 46-JB, Dhandra was standing near an electric pole near Chak No 2, Ram Dawali, Sargodha road, when he accidently touched the electric wire.
He suffered electric shock and died instantly.
Meanwhile, a girl identified as Sanum Anwar, 18, was hit by a truck near Chak No 73-JB, Jhopal. As a result, she sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to Allied hospital.