Boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A 5-year-old child was electrocuted at a nearby village on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that the victim identified as Jummar, 5, s/o Imran resident of Chak No 46-JB, Dhandra was standing near an electric pole near Chak No 2, Ram Dawali, Sargodha road, when he accidently touched the electric wire.

He suffered electric shock and died instantly.

Meanwhile, a girl identified as Sanum Anwar, 18, was hit by a truck near Chak No 73-JB, Jhopal. As a result, she sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to Allied hospital.