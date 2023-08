SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A boy died of electrocution while drinking water from an electric cooler here on Thursday.

According to police, Rehan (10) s/o Hassam Jameel touched an electric water cooler at Govt High school for Boys Jandiala Road to drink water when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

The body has been handed over to the parents.

Investigation was underway.