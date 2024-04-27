Boy Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) An unidentified 14-years-old boy was electrocuted at a house at Chungi Amar Sadhu, Chandrai Road, here on Saturday.
Police said that a fire had broken out in a house due to a spark in electric wires.
Meanwhile, the ill-fated boy went to the roof of the house to catch a pigeon when his hand touched the high-voltage wires. As a result, he received severe burn injuries and died on the spot. On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The firefighters controlled the fire after hectic efforts, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said.
