Boy Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Boy electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A boy was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Mianwali police station on Monday.

Police said Umair Khan, 12, of Mianwali Ajmair Khan area was passing through a street

when his hands touched with an electric pole. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

