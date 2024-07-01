Boy Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A boy was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Mianwali police station on Monday.
Police said Umair Khan, 12, of Mianwali Ajmair Khan area was passing through a street
when his hands touched with an electric pole. Resultantly, he died on the spot.
