Boy electrocuted catching kite

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A boy was electrocuted to death while catching a kite here in the area of Shahpur tehsil on Monday.

According to police spokesperson, Abdul Hanan (12) was trying to pull out the kite tangled in electric wires passing near his house rooftop.

As a result,he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

The police concerned and FESCO officials reached on the spot, handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.