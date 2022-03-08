Boy electrocuted during flying kite

Mianchano, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A boy was electrocuted to death during flying kite at 126/15 -L under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police limits on Tuesday.

According to Police sources, Zain of twelve years s/o Ijaz was flying kite on the roof of his house, all of a sudden his hands touched with electric wires which were passing from the roof, Resultantly he received electric shocks and died on the spot.