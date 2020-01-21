Boy Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:43 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : A 5-year-old boy died of electrocution here on Tuesday.
According to civil hospital sources, Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Tahir, a resident of Nighebanpura was playing on the roof top of his home when he accidentally touched a live electric wire. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.