Boy Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:43 PM

Boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

A 5-year-old boy died of electrocution here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : A 5-year-old boy died of electrocution here on Tuesday.

According to civil hospital sources, Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Tahir, a resident of Nighebanpura was playing on the roof top of his home when he accidentally touched a live electric wire. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

