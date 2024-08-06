Boy electrocuted in Hazro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A nine-year-old boy Tuesday died due to electric shock in village, Peerzai under jurisdictions of Hazro Police station.

The police said, a boy named Muhammad Yousaf was playing in the courtyard of cattle shed when he accidentally touched the electric motor installed in the court.

As a result, he received electric shock.

He was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) where he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case and started investigation.