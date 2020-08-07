UrduPoint.com
Boy Electrocuted In Hub

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Boy electrocuted in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :An eight-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Industrial City of Hub on Friday, police said.

"Victim namely Sona was busy playing in the street when he suddenly touched the electric wires.

Resultantly, he received a serious electric shocks and died on the spot," police added.

Dead body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities in the Jam Ghulam Qadir hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

