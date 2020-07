A boy was electrocuted near Hujra Shah Muqeem area, here on Tuesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A boy was electrocuted near Hujra Shah Muqeem area, here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, 10-year-old Awais was plugging in a television set at home when he received a fatal electric shock.